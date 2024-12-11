Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Kemper by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Kemper by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 375,324 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.01.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.