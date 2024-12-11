Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xometry by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,908.48. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. The trade was a 23.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of XMTR opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

