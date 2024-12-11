Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Adeia by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 390,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adeia by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Adeia by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adeia by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,815 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Adeia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ADEA stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

