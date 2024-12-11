CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBLL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $29.63 on Monday. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

