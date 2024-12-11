Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 181,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 388,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

Chamberlin Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

