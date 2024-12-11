Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $288,291.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,346.44. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $1,525,706.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,261.75. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,182 shares of company stock worth $2,445,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

