Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,401 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine
In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $928,277.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,507.25. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $126,480.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,816 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRON opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- Stock Average Calculator
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.