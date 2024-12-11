Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.81.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.35 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

