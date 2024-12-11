Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

