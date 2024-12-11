Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 2.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $188.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $159.19 and last traded at $159.13. Approximately 2,609,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,618,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

