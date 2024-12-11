Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $130.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $19,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $144.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

