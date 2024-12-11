ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $6.71 on Monday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.51 million, a PE ratio of 671.67 and a beta of 2.15.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

