CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,875.00.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$4,625.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The firm has a market cap of C$98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4,455.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,225.32. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$3,148.70 and a 12-month high of C$4,879.19.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

