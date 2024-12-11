Citigroup Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $78.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOS. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

