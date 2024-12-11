Comparing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Calmare Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tenon Medical -413.88% -1,785.88% -164.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.01%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Tenon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenon Medical $3.32 million 2.03 -$15.58 million ($27.23) -0.08

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenon Medical.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.