ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 46,621 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after buying an additional 4,504,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,096,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,114,000 after buying an additional 153,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

