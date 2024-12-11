Contrasting Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Andritz pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.90% 23.35% 6.05% ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Andritz and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andritz and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 0 0 1.00 ageas SA/NV 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and ageas SA/NV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.37 billion N/A $552.19 million $1.09 9.54 ageas SA/NV $12.61 billion 0.74 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Andritz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

