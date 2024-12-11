Contrasting Veren (NYSE:VRN) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Veren”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.13 million 8.94 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Veren $4.30 billion 0.71 $422.48 million $1.40 3.53

Profitability

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Veren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Indonesia Energy and Veren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veren has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 156.15%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veren is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veren beats Indonesia Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Veren

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

