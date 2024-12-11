Contrasting Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 21.51% 4.76% 2.84% Vornado Realty Trust 0.46% 1.72% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Vornado Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.62 billion 8.55 $380.17 million $0.96 39.15 Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 4.72 $105.49 million ($0.29) -154.69

American Homes 4 Rent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 12 0 2.80 Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 2 0 2.00

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $36.58, suggesting a potential downside of 18.47%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

