Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.85.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $377.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a 12 month low of $226.52 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

