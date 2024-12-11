Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.98. 28,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 23,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$116.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Decisive Dividend

In other Decisive Dividend news, Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,408.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $75,958. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.