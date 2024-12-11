Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $20.10 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $188,359,199. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

