Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $170.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of DLR opened at $185.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

