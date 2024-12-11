Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $458.34 and last traded at $458.34. Approximately 75,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day moving average of $398.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

