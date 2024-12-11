Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Disc Medicine traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.25. 151,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 347,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $928,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,507.25. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,816 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.