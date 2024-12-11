Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.60 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.84). Approximately 727,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 577,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.60 ($0.84).

ECOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.93. The company has a market cap of £162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($80,490.61). Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

