Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Contrast

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.33% -19.52% Eos Energy Enterprises -3,067.26% N/A -89.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Eos Energy Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.89) -0.46 Eos Energy Enterprises $14.96 million 44.71 -$229.51 million ($2.41) -1.27

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 216.38%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.