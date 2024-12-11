Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.38 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 8,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Empresaria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.98. The company has a market cap of £12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.83 and a beta of 0.70.

About Empresaria Group

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.