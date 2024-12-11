Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.59 on Monday. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $431.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 138.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

