Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $61.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Envestnet stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $73.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

