ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC's holdings in ePlus were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ePlus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 70.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 463,621 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6,140.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,835,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

