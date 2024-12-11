EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32,157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

