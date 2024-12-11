Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,783 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.