Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.
