First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.