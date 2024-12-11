flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
About flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than flatexDEGIRO
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.