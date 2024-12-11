FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 23,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 61,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

