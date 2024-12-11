Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $12.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

F stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

