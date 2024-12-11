Freshworks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the average volume of 851 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. This represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $51,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,780.34. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,565 shares of company stock valued at $247,869. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 89.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

A number of analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.