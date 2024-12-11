Gabrielle Hase Sells 2,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Gabrielle Hase sold 2,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56), for a total value of £3,050 ($3,896.77).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

KBT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of £38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.48).

About K3 Business Technology Group

Further Reading

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

