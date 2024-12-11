Gabrielle Hase Sells 2,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Gabrielle Hase sold 2,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56), for a total value of £3,050 ($3,896.77).
K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance
KBT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of £38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,730.00 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 116 ($1.48).
About K3 Business Technology Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K3 Business Technology Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.