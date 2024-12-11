Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.90. 61,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 211,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$89,595.00. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

