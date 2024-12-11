Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head to Head Analysis

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% CAE -7.49% 5.79% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $94.35 million 1.57 -$79.27 million N/A N/A CAE $4.43 billion 1.68 -$225.35 million ($0.77) -30.31

This table compares Gauzy and CAE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gauzy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00 CAE 0 7 1 0 2.13

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.60%. CAE has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Gauzy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

