Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 419,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 694.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 154,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.