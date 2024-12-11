Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.