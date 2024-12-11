Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.91. 23,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 74,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Glencore Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.