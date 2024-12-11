Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Critical Comparison

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Gogoro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Gogoro $329.04 million 0.60 -$76.04 million ($0.32) -2.09

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stellantis and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -24.00% -31.68% -9.67%

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gogoro 0 3 0 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats Gogoro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.