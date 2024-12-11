Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

GSBD stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

