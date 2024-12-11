Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.68. 7,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Goldmoney Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

