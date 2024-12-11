Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84). Approximately 57,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 172,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.89).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.43) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
