Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84). Approximately 57,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 172,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.43) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £263.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.95.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.