Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.55 and last traded at C$44.55. 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

