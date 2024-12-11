Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.55 and last traded at C$44.55. 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.85.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.